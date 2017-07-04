Woodhurst neighborhood holds annual July 4 parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Woodhurst neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s south side held its annual 4th of July parade on Tuesday morning.

The 16th annual parade featured children on bicycles, dogs dressed in red, white and blue, vehicles with American flags waving, and families. City Councilman Geoff Paddock walked in the parade.

The neighborhood parade was started by a group of neighbors, and has grown annually. It now serves as the city’s unofficial Independence Day parade.

The parade ended with free popsicles for everyone.