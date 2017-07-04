Woman searching for car stolen, puppy inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is desperately searching for her car that was stolen with her dog inside. Renaay Walker said it happened at the Phillips 66 gas station located 3202 E. State Blvd. at about 9:40, Saturday night.

Walker said she went inside to pay for gas but when she came back outside her 2007 Mazda SUV CX7 was not there. There was personal items like a car seat, stroller and her daughter’s bike. There was also a recently purchased puppy inside the car at the time, she said.

Walker purchased the black Shih Tzu, less than two weeks ago, on June 23. She said the date is significant because it is the anniversary of her brother’s death. Sean Walker, 18, was shot to death in 2500 block of Weisser Park Avenue in 2014. Walker’s death was the 7th homicide of Allen County that year.

The puppy’s name is “Fatz” which was her brother’s nickname. Walker said the puppy is wearing a blue collar but does not have a chip. She planned to take him to the vet this week to get a chip.

A manager at Phillips 66 said the gas station does have surveillance cameras, but would not allow Walker or Newschannel 15 to see the video.

The license plate number is YEE593.