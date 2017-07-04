TinCaps Shut Out Captains on Independence Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In front of the largest crowd in Parkview Field history, the Fort Wayne TinCaps shut out the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians), 4-0, on Tuesday night. The crowd of 9,266 marked the 12th sellout at Parkview Field this season. This was the TinCaps’ seventh consecutive win at home.

Fort Wayne (8-5, 34-49) scored first in the bottom of the second inning off Lake County left-hander Juan Hillman (L). First baseman Brad Zunica led off with a single. Right fielder Jorge Oña followed with a double that moved Zunica to third base. Designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Zunica for a 1-0 TinCaps lead. A single by third baseman Hudson Potts moved Oña to third base. Oña then scored on a Hillman wild pitch that gave Fort Wayne a 2-0 advantage.

The TinCaps added a run in the fourth inning. Oña led off with his second double of the night. Two batters later, Oña moved to third base on a ground out. Left fielder Nate Easley followed with a single to score Oña and extend the lead to 3-0.

Fort Wayne scored again in the fifth. Center fielder Buddy Reed doubled with one out. Two batters later, Zunica singled to score Reed from second base to make it 4-0.

Lake County (7-6, 34-48) had no answer for Fort Wayne starting pitcher Michel Baez (W). In his second professional start in the U.S. and first Midwest League start, Baez pitched five scoreless innings. The 6-foot-8, 21-year-old Cuban allowed just two hits, didn’t walk anyone, and struck out a nine batters while utilizing a powerful fastball that reached 98 miles per hour.

TinCaps reliever Will Headean pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, and Wilmer Torres (S) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season.

Parkview Field’s largest crowd prior to Tuesday was 9,183 on the Fourth of July in 2015. Five of the six biggest crowd’s in the ballpark’s history have come on Independence Day.

