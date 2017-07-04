Setting up for the biggest fireworks show around

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Loraine has been helping with the Fourth of July fireworks show for around 40 years – he started when he was 12 years old! He was helping is dad at first but took over the family business in 1990. His team has been working on the design for the show since January and has spent the last several days transporting all the equipment to the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown. They can put everything on the freight elevator to get it up to the 26th floor, but then have to carry everything by hand up a few flights of stairs to the roof. That’s a lot of manual labor when you realize there are over 10,000 elements to his show that will last twenty minutes.

When asked why he keeps coming back to do this show (aside from loving his job), he said, “The most rewarding thing here will be when the final shell goes off, we’ll all go to the edge and hear the cheers that will rise up – hopefully the cheers will rise up – and you can actually feel them coming up the building with the wind. And hearing the crowd just hootin’ and hollerin’ cheering that is the biggest reward ever.”