Indiana State Police seeking recruits for Capitol section

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Police Capitol Section is looking for people interested in becoming a Capitol police officer.

To be eligible, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years old when appointed as a police employee. They also need a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license.

Officers at the Capitol have full police authority. They’re responsible for protecting elected officials and 20,000 state employees, as well as visitors to the Capitol.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 6. The selection process is expected to take three to four months and includes a physical ability test, background investigation and interviews.

The starting salary for probationary officers is $35,598.