FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It feels like yesterday that Jordan Hogue was sitting in the Newschannel 15 studios for the first-ever ‘Fab 15’ segment. Now he’s approaching his senior year at Ball State.

He’s a captain on the Cardinals team and expects big things from them this season.

Hogue has 40 career receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns for Ball State. He totaled 109 catches, 2,083 yards (a school record) and 24 touchdowns while at New Haven High School.