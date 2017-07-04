Hayward chooses Boston, reunites with Brad Stevens

BOSTON, Mass. (WANE) – The last time Gordon Hayward was coached by Brad Stevens was in the 2010 National Championship game with Butler. Now they are reunited.

Hayward is taking his talents to the Boston Celtics to join Stevens. He reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $128-million.

The pair led the Bulldogs to the schools first Final Four appearance in 2010. They nearly captured the national title but came up just short in the final moments against Duke.

Last season with the Utah Jazz, Hayward averaged a career best in points (21.9) and rebounds (5.4).

Hayward said he has "unfinished business" with head coach Brad Stevens… he came up just short with @ButlerMBB vs Duke pic.twitter.com/3sth8cEPls — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) July 5, 2017