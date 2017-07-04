Firework shop celebrates successful season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may have heard music coming from Main Street downtown or seen a festive bike riding around. The people behind it are at T-Bone and Andy’s House of Boom, where their way of thinking is simple. “Once you do it, like once you blow stuff up, then you just like blowing stuff up,” Andy Ecklebarger said.

Ecklebarger and T-Bone have been selling fireworks in Fort Wayne for ten years. They started out working in a corporate shop but decided they aren’t really the corporate type. “We might have got expelled from there for blowing up too much stuff. So we decided to branch out on our own and we’ve just been baby stepping our way up the ladder since then.”

And since then they look forward to this time of year every year. Except this go around, they worked alone and bought everything with their own money. It was risking taking a loss but they broke even before the big day. So they could relax a little on the Fourth of July. “We’re just here to have fun today because now it’s not a financial thing.”

People get coupons or free gift bags off the firework bike and you won’t leave without getting something for free. “It’s the Fourth of July. We’re celebrating America. We want everyone to enjoy it and not everyone experiences fireworks and not everyone can afford fireworks.”

Ecklebarger said other than his obvious love for blowing stuff up, it’s all about spending the holiday the right way. “Be safe, number one. Plan ahead and just have a blast celebrating being American.”

T-Bone and Andy’s Boom House is as 1216 West Main Street. The sign on the door says they’ll be there until no one else is. The team will start looking in April or May for next year’s location.