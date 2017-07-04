Cost of a July 4 cookout lower than last year

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) This year an Independence Day cookout featuring some of America’s favorite summer foods like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, ribs, watermelon and more will cost a little more than $5 per person for the meal, according to an annual survey from Indiana Farm Bureau.

The informal survey showed that the average cost to feed 10 people at a cookout in Indiana this summer is $51.55, or $5.15 per person. The overall price is slightly less expensive when compared to statistics from past years.

The summer cookout survey was conducted by 21 volunteer shoppers all across the state who collected prices on specific food items from one of their local grocery stores. The shopping list included ground round, hot dogs, hot dog and hamburger buns, pork spare ribs, American cheese slices, baked beans, potato salad, corn chips, prepared lemonade, chocolate milk, ketchup and mustard.

“As we gather together to celebrate our independence, many of us enjoy a cookout outdoors with family and friends,” said Isabella Chism, Indiana Farm Bureau’s second vice president. “A traditional barbeque with hamburgers, hot dogs and ribs will cost shoppers just a little less this year.”

This year, there were small but notable shifts in the price of ground round, watermelon, pork spare ribs, potato salad and chocolate milk. The price of hot dogs, buns, American cheese, baked beans, corn chips, lemonade and ketchup and mustard remained relatively flat.



The Indiana survey results are included in the nationwide survey coordinated by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The national survey showed the average cost of a summer cookout across the county for 10 people is $55.70, or $5.57 per person. The cost for the cookout on the national survey is also down slightly (less than 1 percent) from last year. The national meal average is just 8 percent higher than the Indiana average.