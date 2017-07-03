Trump says media attacks to protect his agenda

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is describing his war with the media as a contest between journalists and the needs of his constituents. One of his latest tweets is drawing swift criticism from the press.

Trump tweeted a video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit – his face obscured by the CNN logo – outside a wrestling ring. The video appears to be a doctored version of Trump’s 2007 appearance at a World Wrestling Entertainment event.

Trump stayed on the attack later in the day, stating on Twitter that “the dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!”

