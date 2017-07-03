Tatis Jr. named Midwest League Player Of The Week again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the second time in less than two months, TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week. The most recent honor came for Tatis Jr.’s production from June 26-July 2. The Padres’ No. 6 prospect hit .400 (10-25) with two doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, six walks, nine runs scored, and a stolen base over the past week. The award is selected by MiLB.com’s staff.

Tatis is the first TinCaps player to win multiple Midwest League Player of the Week awards in one season since Rymer Liriano did it twice in 2011. Liriano, an outfielder who has reached the big leagues, is currently with Triple-A Charlotte (Chicago White Sox).

“This recognition means a lot. I really appreciate it,” Tatis said. “It’s an individual award, but my success is thanks to my coaches and teammates who push me every day to get better.”

Tatis, who was a Midwest League All-Star and Home Run Derby participant earlier in June, also won the Midwest League Player of the Week Award for his performance from May 15-21. Since May 15, Tatis Jr. has reached base in 37 of 43 games. During this stretch, the 18-year-old has an on-base percentage of .371 with 23 RBIs, nine home runs, and nine doubles.

Despite being the second-youngest player on the TinCaps’ roster and three years younger than the average age in the league, Tatis leads the team with 77 hits, 41 RBIs, and 15 doubles, and he is tied for the team lead with 14 stolen bases. Tatis also has shown his durability, playing in more games (77) than anyone else in the Midwest League this season. This season he even has had two defensive catches makes SportsCenter’s Top 10.

“We’re certainly proud of the hard work Fernando has put in to achieve this success,” said TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras. “The way things have been going of late, we actually had several candidates to earn this honor.”

Tatis and the TinCaps, who enter Monday night in playoff position with a 7-4 record going into a matchup at Dayton, return home on Tuesday against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians). The Fourth of July begins a seven-game homestand at Parkview Field.

Standing-Room Only tickets remain available for Tuesday night’s game, which will be capped the City of Fort Wayne’s fireworks.