Rapper who performed at Little Rock club arrested in Alabama

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A rapper whose concert in Little Rock was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated assault charges while outside an Alabama club where he was performing just 24 hours later.

Twenty-five-year-old Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese 2Tymes, was arrested Sunday on outstanding charges of aggravated assault with a gun out of Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Little Rock Police Lt. Steven McClanahan says no arrests have been made in the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock where 25 people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt afterward.

