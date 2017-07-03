Potts homers but TinCaps drop finale in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 4-2, on Monday night at Fifth Third Field. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who was named Midwest League Player of the Week earlier in the day, went 3-for-3 with a walk.

Fort Wayne (7-5, 33-49) out-hit Dayton (6-6, 47-35), 10-9, but couldn’t cash in on most of its chances.

After the TinCaps failed to score with two in scoring position in the top of the first and with the bases loaded and no outs in the second, the Dragons plated a pair against Mason Thompson (L) in the home second.

Third baseman Hudson Potts homered in the fourth (his eighth of the year) to chip the Fort Wayne deficit down to 2-1. However, Dayton third baseman John Sansone answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom frame to make it 3-1 Dragons.

Dayton extended its lead to 4-1 with another run in the fifth.

Right fielder Jorge Oña plated Tatis from second base with a two-out single in the eighth, but 4-2 was as close as the TinCaps got late.

Ty Boyles repeatedly worked his way out of traffic for six innings. He induced a pair of double-play groundouts and struck out four to help his cause.

Thompson was pitching for the first time in more than three weeks (bicep tendonitis). He had a 1-2-3 first and struck out four in two innings. Just about as planned, he threw 39 pitches before Ronald Bolaños piggy-backed him and went five.