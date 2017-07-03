Monday Memories: Former Wizards pitcher Corey Kluber makes MLB All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few years ago Corey Kluber spent his mid-summer nights on the mound in Fort Wayne. Now he’s headed to the Midsummer Classic.

The former member of the Wizards and current starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians was named to his second straight MLB All-Star game.

During 2008, Kluber started 10 games in Fort Wayne. He struck out 72 batters and walked just 13 over 56 innings of work. A couple years later he was traded to the Indians organization before climbing the ranks to the big leagues.

His accomplishments include a 2014 Cy Young Award and now a pair of All-Star game appearances.