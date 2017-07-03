Man intended as shooting target has no idea why

NEW YORK (AP) — A doctor who appears to have been the intended target of a former physician who started shooting at a Bronx hospital says he has no idea why he would have been singled out.

Dr. Kamran Ahmed told the New York Post he wasn’t the only one Dr. Henry Bello had a problem with, but the men had never argued and Bello had in fact been nice with him.

Authorities say Bello had come to the hospital on Friday asking for a specific colleague. He then opened fire, killing one and injuring six. Ahmed wasn’t there at the time.

The doctor who was killed, 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, was working on the floor as a favor to someone else.

