Jet Skiers pull burning boat away from other boats, homes

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (AP) — Several Jet Skiers came to the rescue after a burning boat drifted toward other boats and lakeside homes in Ohio.

The Coast Guard says the boat was receiving gas at Catawba Landing fuel dock Sunday when it caught fire.

The vessel was released from the dock, but it started drifting toward other boats and homes. That’s when people on Jet Skis grabbed a line from the boat and pulled it to a safer area.

The Danbury Township Fire Department says the boat burned to the water line and sank. The owner of the boat and a gas attendant were both hospitalized for minor injuries, but have since been released.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.

