Crews battling house fire in South West Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews were called to a house fire on the 3500 block of Torch Lake Drive around 6:15 this morning.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible as fire fighters worked to control the blaze. At one point, all crews were ordered to evacuate for fears that the home was structurally unsafe. All fire fighters were accounted for a short time later.

No word yet on the cause or if there were any injuries reported.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew at the scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.