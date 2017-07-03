Possible hit and run investigated following crash on US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on U.S. 30 east of I-469 in eastern Allen County just before noon Monday. At one point, all of the westbound lanes were closed, but the road has since opened back up to traffic.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened. The one vehicle found at the scene was well off the road in some brush. The occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries according to a NewsChannel 15 videographer on the scene. It’s not known what direction the other vehicle involved went following the crash and there’s not description available.