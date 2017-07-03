Christie taking state chopper to Island Beach

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says he’s using a state helicopter to travel to and from the governor’s residence at the state park where his family is staying amid a government shutdown.

Speaking Sunday at a news conference, Christie said he flew Saturday from Trenton to Island Beach State Park and then went back to the capital Sunday. The Republican governor plans to fly back to the park after working Sunday because that’s where his family is.

Christie says he’s ready to reopen the state government that shutdown after he and lawmakers in the Democratic-led Legislature failed to enact a budget Friday.

Christie said he would sign a Democratic-preferred budget as long as he gets the bill he wants to overhaul the state’s largest health insurer.

