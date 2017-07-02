Woman killed, driver badly hurt in downtown crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and another badly hurt after a crash in downtown Fort Wayne late Sunday night.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and Clinton Street.

Police confirmed to NewsChannel 15 a woman in a car died. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Overnight Reporter Chris Darby said a pickup truck is in the entrance to a parking garage.

A utility pole and traffic signal were knocked down as a result of the crash.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash. It’s not known if anyone in the pickup truck was hurt.

Clinton and Washington are closed while police investigate.

The crash is under investigation.