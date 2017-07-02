Turnstone to host Celebration of Life, funeral services for Ian Rolland

Related Coverage Civic leader Ian Rolland dies, funeral services set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Funeral services for Ian Rolland, who died Saturday, will be held July 7 and 8 at Turnstone Center.

According to Rolland’s obituary page, a Celebration of Life will be held July 7 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will be held July 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Ian and Mimi Rolland Foundation, P.O. Box 5662, Fort Wayne, IN 46895.

D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home is handling arrangements.