TinCaps Hit Three Homers in Loss

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps hit two home runs that left the ballpark and an inside-the-park home run on Sunday afternoon in a 5-4 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) at Fifth Third Field.

Fort Wayne (7-4, 33-48) led the game off with a bang. In the top of the first inning, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza homered down the right-field line to take a 1-0 lead.

The TinCaps added to their advantage in the fourth inning. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a double. Three batters later, third baseman Hudson Potts singled to score Tatis Jr. for a 2-0 edge.

Dayton (5-6, 46-35) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and a runner on first base, Kevin Franklin cranked a two-run homer to left-center field to knot the game, 2-2.

The Dragons took the lead in the fifth. With two outs and Taylor Trammell at first base, Tyler Stephenson singled up the middle. The ball clipped Ilarraza’s glove and made it to the outfield. Trammell hustled around the bases to score for a 3-2 Dragons lead.

Fort Wayne regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Center fielder Buddy Reed hit his second career home run to tie the game again, 3-3. Tatis Jr. followed with an inside-the-park homer on a ball that was crushed off the center-field wall, giving the TinCaps a 4-3 advantage.

Dayton came right back in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on second and third and two outs, Jose Siri singled to the outfield, scoring both runners to put the Dragons up for good, 5-4.

TinCaps reliever Hansel Rodriguez (L) allowed just one unearned run in four innings pitched. Reggie Lawson started and struck out four in four innings, with just one hit, but five walks.

Dragons reliever Joel Kuhnel pitched two scoreless innings, while Jesse Adams (S) earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning of relief.

Fort Wayne left just five runners on base in the game but made two crucial outs on the base paths in the late stages of the contest. Left fielder Rod Boykin nearly had a game-tying single in the ninth with pinch-runner Nate Easley at second, but Siri made a diving catch and doubled Easley up.

Next Game

Monday, July 3 @ Dayton (7:00 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Ronald Bolaños

– Dragons Probable Starter: LH Ty Boyles

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn