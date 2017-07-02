Statewide Amber Alert issued for three abducted children from Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – The Anderson Police Department is looking for three children who were abducted, according to a statement by Indiana State Police.

Police believe the children were taken by Blake Rindahl, 28. Rindahl is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 215 lbs., with short brown hair, and blue eyes. Rindahl is believed to be driving a silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 399VED.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Rindahl should call 911 or (888) 582-6237.

The children were last seen around 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

They are:

Adyson Rindahl, 2

white female, 31 inches tall, 30 lbs, brown collar-length hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white polka dot shirt and diaper

white female, 31 inches tall, 30 lbs, brown collar-length hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper

27 inches tall, 22 lbs., blond curly hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a diaper

