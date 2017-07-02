Statewide Amber Alert issued for three abducted children from Anderson

Blake Rindahl is believed to have abducted three children from Anderson on July 2, 2017. Rindahl is pictured top left and the other three children are in the included photos (Photos Provided By Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – The Anderson Police Department is looking for three children who were abducted, according to a statement by Indiana State Police.

Police believe the children were taken by Blake Rindahl, 28. Rindahl is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 215 lbs., with short brown hair, and blue eyes. Rindahl is believed to be driving a silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora with Minnesota license plate 399VED.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Rindahl should call 911 or (888) 582-6237.

The children were last seen around 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

They are:

  • Adyson Rindahl, 2
    white female, 31 inches tall, 30 lbs, brown collar-length hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white polka dot shirt and diaper
  • Peyton Rindahl, 2
    white female, 31 inches tall, 30 lbs, brown collar-length hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper
  • Jayden Rindahl, 8-months
    27 inches tall, 22 lbs., blond curly hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a diaper

