‘Open Streets’ turns WANE-TV into BMX park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The countdown to a new community event, Open Streets Fort Wayne, continues.

The event, set to happen Sunday, June 9, will be set up along Calhoun Street downtown. The road will be closed to traffic and open to pedestrians.

The idea, similar to other communities’, features several outdoor hands-on activities, demonstrations, music and food.It is an all-ages event and is free to attend,

People from Fort Wayne Indoor will take part in the event, hosting demonstrations featuring a 15-year-old female world champion.

The Indoor crew visited WANE-TV on Sunday morning and performed stunts on First News Sunday.

For more information on the event, click on the video and visit the official Open Streets Fort Wayne website.