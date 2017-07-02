Multiple cars crash on railroad tracks in construction area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police officers responded to two separate car crashes at the railroad crossing on Van Buren Street downtown early Sunday morning.

The first call came in to police around 1:15 a.m. No trains were involved in that incident. No injuries were reported.

The second crash happened around 5:00 a.m. A train sideswiped a car on the tracks. The train engine came to a stop a block east, above Fairfield Avenue. No serious injuries were reported in that incident either.

It is unclear how the cars were able to get to the railroad crossing. Van Buren is closed on each side of the tracks, at Superior Street on the north side and Main Street on the south side. Reflective construction barricades stretch across the road at each cross street.