Gary business cited for prostitution and drugs, dancer arrested

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Excise Police cited a business in Gary for multiple violations Saturday night.

According to ISEP, around 11:15 p.m. excise officers served a warrant at CT’s Adult Book Store on Industrial Highway.

A female dancer was arrested after she offered sexual acts to an excise officer in exchange for money on several occasions, according to Corp. Heather Lynch, Indiana State Excise Police spokeswoman.

Cynthia Gonzalez, 27, Schererville, was arrested on a change of prostitution and issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Excise officers issued a notice of violation against the alcohol permit. Investigators said the notice was issued on the preliminary administrative charges of public nuisance to wit, public nudity, promoting prostitution, and possession of narcotics. Lynch said officers also filed administrative charges for failure to provide minimum food service, service of set-ups, and retail-to-retail.

The Lake County Prosecutor is reviewing the case and could levy additional criminal charges. Excise police are recommending charges of promoting prostitution and maintaining a common nuisance.

The business is also known as Mike and Pete.