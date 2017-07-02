Fire damages, closes Auburn library

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Fire damaged the public library in Auburn and the facility is closed “indefinitely.”

The Auburn Fire Department was called around 2:30 a.m. to the Eckhart Public Library at 603 S Jackson St. on a report of a fire. Fire Chief Mike VanZile told NewsChannel 15 that crews arrived to find heavy smoke rising from the building, and fire was found on the first floor of the library.

The flames were quickly extinguished, VanZile said, but the library sustained heavy damage to its first floor and smoke and heat damage to its basement and first floor.

It’s not known what caused the first. VanZile said no one was at the library at the time of the incident.

The state fire marshal has been called in to help with the investigation, he added.

No one was injured.

The library posted on its Facebook page early Sunday that the fire broke out on the expanded side of its building. The historical fountain was not damaged in the fire, but it was not running because officials cut the water and electricity to the building, according to the post.

With the damage, the library said in the post that it will be closed “indefinitely.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and concern from the community,” the library wrote in the post.