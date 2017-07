NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools technology will move to a new location this week.

The move, into the former New Haven Elementary School, will require a shutdown of all IT components until July 10.

The process started Sunday and will take several days.

The outage affects all phones, email servers, and computer systems. That includes RDS parent access, access to student transcripts and grades, the ability to create work permits or fill out a job application.