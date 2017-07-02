Arrest made after resident calls police about possible drunk driver

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Ashley arrested a woman on a drunken driving charge after a concerned citizen reported her to authorities.

According to a post on the Ashley Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were alerted just before midnight Saturday by a “concerned citizen” about a possible intoxicated driving who was headed east into the town.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over on “multiple” moving violations, the post said.

Kayleah M. Smith, 28, of Ashley was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated with a breath alcohol of at least .15 and a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with at least one passenger under 18 years old.

No other information on the incident was released.

Ashley Police said the concerned citizen assisted with public safety.

“We encourage you to call in intoxicated drivers if you suspect you may see one,” the police department wrote in the post. “This leads to everybody being safer on our roads.”