2 arrested after fight breaks out

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) Police in Fremont arrested two people after a fight broke out near a child.

Fremont Police were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about an unknown situation in the 500 block of Cora Lane. Steuben County dispatchers said a woman called 911 and said officers were needed and then hung up, Fremont Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police arrived and found a “domestic altercation” that had taken place. Two people were arrested as a result.

Dakota Lytle, 19, of Fremont, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child, a level 6 felony. A juvenile was also arrested on the same charge.

The juvenile was not named and no other information was released.