SUV goes off road, lands in creek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department Water Rescue Team was called into action early Saturday morning after a SUV left the road and landed in a creek.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at Spy Run Creek near the intersection of State Blvd. and Westbook Dr.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the vehicle apparently was headed east on State Blvd. when it went off the road, hit a stop sign and ended up in the creek.

A woman driver was taken from the scene by police. Passengers in the vehicle climbed out and left the scene. Officers searched the area for them, but did not make any arrests.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.