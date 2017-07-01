Two non-compliant sex offenders captured in Steuben Co.

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two alleged non-compliant registered sex offenders Friday following two separate unrelated investigations.

Arrest warrants were executed for Crystal Ann Littlefield, 36, of Waterloo, IN and Bobby Edward Lehner Jr., 46, of rural Fremont, IN.

Littlefield was located and taken into custody just after 3.30 pm and Lehner was located and taken into custody in the 1200 block of W. Maumee St in Angola just before 5:30 pm.

Both arrests follow Sheriff’s Office investigations into allegations that Littlefield and Lehner failed to report required information to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Sex or Violent Offender Registry in the required time.

Additionally, Lehner allegedly failed to appear in-person at the Sheriff’s Office by the required date to register as required by law.

Littlefield and Lehner were being held in the Steuben County Jail.

Littlefield faces one count of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and Lehner faces two counts of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender.