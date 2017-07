FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the 49th year, thousands of people will be drawn to Fort Wayne for the Three Rivers Festival. The free event will take over Headwaters Park from July 7-15 and will feature some crowd favorites – like the parade, free river excursions, and “Junk Food Alley,” along with some new happenings. Jack Hammer, Executive Director for the Festival, stopped by First News Saturday to talk about what event-goers can expect to see this year. Watch the video above for more!

Advertisement