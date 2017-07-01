Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Lake County man

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Gioacchino Rizzo from Saint John.

ISP issued the alert at 4:42 p.m. in an emailed statement.

Rizzo is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 165 pounds, with gray balding hair, and hazel eyes with glasses.

Police believe Rizzo is in danger and might be disoriented and require medical attention. He was last seen Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Rizzo is believed to be heading to Calumet City, Ill., according to police.

He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt and an unknown color of pants. Rizzo was driving a maroon 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana plate 665GBI.

Anyone with information about Rizzo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lake County at (219) 660-0001.