Lemonade stand raising money for kids with cancer

LAKE GAGE, Ind. (WANE) Grace Johnson and Emily McCrea’s lemonade stand over on Lake Gage in Angola isn’t just any old lemonade stand.

For one thing, it’s only open on the July 4 holiday weekend. For another, the owner’s don’t keep the money they raise.

And Grace and Emily have raised A LOT of money in their five years.

Grace and Emily started “Little John’s Lemonade Stand” in the summer of 2012 in honor of their friend (and Emily’s cousin) John Stukey, who lost his battle with cancer at a young age. The annual “4th of July Holiday” weekend lemonade stand raises money to benefit children who battle cancer.

In five seasons, the girls, now rising 5th graders at Prairie Heights Middle School, have raised more than $10,000 at the stand.

The stand has grown and evolved through the years with the support of the community and area businesses and organizations. The stand is regularly visited by area Legion Riders, police officers, political figures, teachers, and family and friends.

"Little John's Lemonade Stand" at Lake Gage in Angola raises money to benefit children who battle cancer.

All for a good cause.

This year, Grace and Emily’s proceeds will go to support Hudson Bice, a 5-year-old from Angola who was diagnosed with a Wilm’s Tumor in April.

The lemonade stand is open until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Can’t make it Saturday? Emily and Grace will also be at Balloons Aloft next weekend to raise money for another child battling cancer, Isabelle Bryan, a 2 1/2 year old fighting the fight.