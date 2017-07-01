Ian Rolland, titan of community and former head of Lincoln, dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ian Rolland, perhaps the definition of a pillar of society, died Saturday morning.

He was 84.

Rolland retired from Lincoln National in 1998 as chairman after having spent more than 40 years at the company. He served in the top job for more than two decades. His passion for Lincoln and Fort Wayne kept the company’s headquarters in the Summit City until they eventually relocated in 1999 to Philadelphia.

Rolland’s perhaps greatest mark on Fort Wayne was his pursuit of racial balance within Fort Wayne Community Schools.

With legal action, Rolland helped form the Parents for Quality Education with Integration. In the 1980s, the U.S Department of Education said FWCS’ elementary schools were racially imbalanced.

Rolland and the foundation at Lincoln National helped pay the legal bill and in 1994 the lawsuit was settled by the state for nearly $13 million.

In the 1990s, Rolland was instrumental in leading the funding drive and collecting money for Headwaters Park.

Rolland and his wife Mimi were also big supporters of the arts. Most notably, their donation to the University of Saint Francis helped spur the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center.

Rolland was also instrumental in supporting a local AIDS Task Force among numerous other projects in and around Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry (D-Fort Wayne) issued a statement Saturday afternoon:

My thoughts and prayers are with Ian Rolland’s family. Ian was a champion for many successful causes in Fort Wayne from desegregation to family values. His leadership, professionalism and kindness were unmatched. He was intelligent, articulate and a true servant leader. We lost a true hero today. Our City is a better place in many ways due to Ian. He will be missed.

In 2008, Rolland and Mimi were awarded the Red Cross Local Humanitarian Award. They were the first to receive the award. In 1998, Rolland was named Business Leader of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. In 2012, Rolland was award the Sachem Award, the highest award in the state. He is a member of the Indiana Conservation Hall of Fame.

Rolland was born in 1933 to Florence Hunte and David Rolland.

Rolland is survived by his wife Mimi, three daughters; Cheri, Carol, and Sara, and two sons; Lawrence and Robert.

Funeral arraignments are pending.