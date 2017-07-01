Homers Hurt TinCaps in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The TinCaps allowed four home runs in an 8-1 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night.

In the month of June, it was Fort Wayne that hit the second most homers in the Midwest League, but it was Dayton that had the power at home.

John Sansone launched a solo shot in the second that started the scoring for the Dragons (4-6, 44-36). Jose Siri added a solo homer in the third. Tyler Stephenson belted a two-run blast in the sixth, and a Siri two-run bomb in the seventh ballooned Dayton’s lead to 6-0.

The TinCaps (7-3, 33-47) didn’t score until plating an unearned run in the top of the eighth. The Dragons answered with a pair in the home half.

Fort Wayne starter Jim McDade (L) went 6 2/3 innings. Of the 92 pitches he threw, 72 were strikes, but four of those were hit out of the park.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recorded two of the TinCaps’ three hits. Designated hitter Brad Zunica worked a pair of walks.

Working with a mid-90s fastball, Tony Santillan struck out eight in five innings.

Next Game

Sunday, July 2 @ Dayton (2:07 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson (5.13)

– Dragons Probable Starter: RH Andrew Jordan (4.58)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn