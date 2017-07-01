Heavy rains create more flooding issues in Paulding Co.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Friday’s rain has created more flooding issues throughout Paulding County.

According to Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn, several homes around Blue Creek have flooded basements. Bohn said a few homes have water in the first floor.

Baughman Tile Company, 8516 Highway 137, is also dealing with extensive flooding. Bohn told NewsChannel 15 some of the company’s inventory floated away into a field north of the property.

Bohn said portions of the county received six to eight inches of rain over a 24 hour period.

The weather has created problems in Paulding County the last several months. In May, straight-line winds damaged buildings and knocked out power to thousands of people. Flash flooding also created issues for home in businesses in late May, prompting a state of emergency by county officials.

