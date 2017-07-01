Fourth Annual Patriotic Pops coming to Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re looking for a great, and very patriotic, way to celebrate our independence, the fourth annual Patriotic Pops Concert is happening Saturday, July 1st at Parkview Field.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has some music lined up sure to stir the American Spirit. Caleb Young, the conductor of the Phil, joined First News Saturday to talk about the concert.

Patriotic Pops will be held at Parkview Field and starts at 8:30 p.m. There is pre-registration at 4 p.m. for those interested in VIP access; however, general admission is free and open to the public.

More information is available at www.fwphil.org.