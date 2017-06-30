Zunica homers again but TinCaps have winning streak snapped

DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps’ longest winning streak in nearly two years came to an end on Friday night, as Fort Wayne lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 12-5. The setback snapped a six-game winning streak for the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne (7-2, 33-46) got off to a good start as first baseman Brad Zunica vaulted a two-out, two-run homer to right field in the top of the first inning, and starter Pedro Avila (L) pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half of the first.

Zunica, the 21-year-old who added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, finished the month of June with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 20 games. He now has 14 homers on the season — second most in the Midwest League.

However, after that, Dayton (3-6, 44-35) seized control. The Dragons put up four runs in the second and seven in the third as they chased Avila out of the game and led 11-2.

In addition to the sacrifice fly, the TinCaps chipped into their deficit in the sixth as shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. provided a two-out, two-run single. But it was too much to overcome, and the Dragons even got a run back in the bottom half.

That said, Fort Wayne was actually even with Dayton in the hit-column in this game, 9-9. Center fielder Buddy Reed and second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza each had a pair of hits (including a double for Reed).

TinCaps reliever Mark Zimmerman, an Ohio native from Akron, threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts from the sixth through eighth.

On the other side, Scott Moss (W), a Midwest League All-Star, wasn’t spectacular but was good enough as he allowed three runs in five innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

