US adds fiancés to travel ban exemptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has apparently altered its definition of a “bona fide” relationship, adding fiancés of people in the U.S. to its list of people who are exempt from its travel ban from six mainly Muslim nations.

The administration had set criteria for visa applicants from the six nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States. The guidelines sent to U.S. embassies and consulates on Wednesday said applicants from the six countries must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S.

Guidance released Thursday by the State Department and the Homeland Security Department adds “fiancé” to that definition of “close familial relationship.”

