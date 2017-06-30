Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Shipshewana teen was killed midday Friday when a pickup turned into his motorcycle on a LaGrange County road.

LaGrange County police and medics were called at noon Friday to the intersection of CR 500 W and CR 600 S, northeast of Topeka, on a report of a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department crash report, a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by 54-year-old Bernabe Huerta-Rojas of Silver Lake was slowing to turn onto C.R. 500 West from C.R. 600 South. Police said Huerta-Rojas failed to yield to a 1993 Honda CBR operated by 18-year-old Wayne Ray Weaver of Shipshewana that was westbound on C.R. 600 South.

The motorcycle slammed into the Ram in the intersection, police said. Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huerta-Rojas was not injured.

Police said in the report the Ram failed to yield to the motorcycle and speed was a factor in Weaver’s inability to avoid the collision.