Something’s missing: Mayor Henry shaves the ‘stache

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tom Henry has a new look, and NewsChannel 15 decided we had to mustache him why.

Henry recently shaved off his iconic mustache. It’s the first time the three-term mayor’s upper lip area has been unveiled in 30 years, he said.

Henry told NewsChannel 15 that he made the decision to shave while in Florida for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He joked that several men he admires, including NewsChannel 15’s Brett Thomas, are clean-shaven.

“I’m a big fan of Abraham Lincoln, of John Kennedy, of Brett Thomas, and I noticed that none of them had a mustache,” said Henry, “so if I was going to follow them philosophically, maybe I should follow them physically as well.”

In reality, Henry admitted he was just hot in Florida and decided to shave it off.

He said it came as a surprise to everyone, including his wife.