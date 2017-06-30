Silver Alert for missing Elkhart man

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Elkhart, Indiana.

Robert Swidzinski is a 60 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 161 pounds, with grayish brown hair and brown eyes. Robert Swidzinski was last seen today, Friday, June 30, 2017 at 1:00 am in Elkhart, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a blue/green zip up jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and possibly a gray sweatshirt. Robert Swidzinski may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Swidzinski, contact the Elkhart Police Department 574-295-7070 Ext. 0 or 911.