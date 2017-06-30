Murder charge filed in parking lot killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A murder charge has been filed against a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of a South Lafayette Street gas station in November.

Marquavious M. Jones, 27, stands accused in Allen Superior Court of the Nov. 30, 2016, shooting death of 22-year-old Sha Rif at the Marathon gas station at Lafayette Avenue and South Clinton Street. When officers arrived at the gas station, they found Rif on the ground at the front door to the store, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died a short time later.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday, witnesses told police that two men ran from the white SUV that Rif was shot in. Inside that SUV, police recovered two .380-caliber shells in the front passenger seat.

As police were investigating the killing, several witnesses came forward who explained the shooting happened as Rif gave Jones and another man a ride to a local bar, according to the affidavit.

A woman told police that as Rif was leaving a party, Jones asked him for a ride to a bar. Rif, Jones and another man known as “D” then left together, the woman said. The woman said Jones never liked Rif and was jealous, the affidavit said.

Police then spoke with another witness, who said she was at a home with Jones when she overheard him “bragging about this shooting,” the affidavit said. Jones reportedly said Rif was giving him a ride when his gun accidentally discharged and struck Rif. Jones then said Rif told him he wasn’t going to beg for his life, and “Marquavious unloaded his gun,” according to the affidavit.

Another witness told police that he saw Jones with a gun before he left with Rif and the other man, and then saw him showing off a gun that “takes .380 bullets,” the affidavit said.

That witness said the next morning, after he learned Rif had been killed, he found Jones and asked him what happened. Jones, with a “menacing smile,” replied, “I killed Sha Rif,” the affidavit said.

Jones reportedly explained he was trying to stuff his gun into his jacket so he could smuggle it into a bar when it discharged and “grazed” Rif. At that point, the witness said Jones said “he was going to have to kill Sha Rif because Sha Rif was going to tell on him, so he opened fire on him,” the affidavit said.

Rif’s death was ruled the 46th homicide of 2016, which set a new record for the county.