Man shot to death on SE block

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The death of a man found down on Fort Wayne’s southeast side late Thursday has been ruled a homicide.

Gabriel Buendia, a 22-year-old from Fort Wayne, was found dead around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Pettit Avenue after police were called about a man down there. Buendia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Buendia died of gunshot wounds. His death was ruled the county’s 14th homicide of 2017.

Fort Wayne police have not released any information about the incident. In fact, the “man down” call detailed by the coroner’s office does not appear on the police department’s activity log.

