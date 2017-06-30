Larry The Vendor Guy is boisterous at the ballpark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Larry Davis has a baseball card but he never actually takes the field.

You may know him as ‘Larry The Vendor Guy’ though.

The fan favorite at Parkview Field uses his boisterous voice to sell peanuts, Cracker Jack and – of course on nights like Thirsty Thursday – beer to the patrons. (He has his rough statistics on the back of the baseball card.) You can’t miss him because you can hear him from sections away.

Larry began as a vender just six years ago to lose a little weight and earn some money on side of his graphic designing job.