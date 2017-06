CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate Andre Jernigan has been promoted to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Midwest League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Jernigan, who was drafted in the 14th round out of Xavier last summer, is an infielder. He had been playing rookie league ball in Elizabethton.

During his final season at Xavier Jernigan was named Big East Player of the Year.