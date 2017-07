INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Paul George is no longer a Pacer.

Indiana reportedly traded the forward to Oklahoma City, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. The Pacers get former Hoosier Victor Oladipo and Domanta Sabonis in return.

George spent seven years in Indiana and averaged 18.1 points per contest.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017