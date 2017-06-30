Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun weekend events that won’t cost you a penny!
Friday Nites Live Concert Series
Featuring the music of the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
Tonight
6:30pm-8:30pm
39th Annual Members Exhibit
Modern sculpture, oil paintings, photography, ceramics and more.
Artlink Gallery
300 East Main Street
Today
6pm-9pm
Fort Wayne School of Rock Nirvana Camp Performance
Free concert featuring Nirvana hits performed by students
Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill
6179 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Tonight
7pm-8pm
Leo-Cedarville Freedom Festival and 5K
Cruise In and Car show, food trucks, live music, games and fireworks
Riverside Gardens Park
14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville, IN
Tonight and Saturday
5pm-11pm
Little Explorers Science Series: Water
Preschool and Elementary Age Children
Story time, crafts and games
Children must be accompanied by guardian
Lawton Park
1900 N. Clinton Street
Saturday, July 1
10am-10:30am
In the event of inclement weather, event will be held at the Downtown Allen County Library
Rock the Plaza 2017
Free concert series
Allen County Public Library
900 Library Plaza
Saturday, July 1
Features music of JukeBox Bliss, Jared Schneider, Three Cities and Sum Morz
6pm