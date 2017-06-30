Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun weekend events that won’t cost you a penny!

Friday Nites Live Concert Series

Featuring the music of the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Blvd.

Tonight

6:30pm-8:30pm

39th Annual Members Exhibit

Modern sculpture, oil paintings, photography, ceramics and more.

Artlink Gallery

300 East Main Street

Today

6pm-9pm

Fort Wayne School of Rock Nirvana Camp Performance

Free concert featuring Nirvana hits performed by students

Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill

6179 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Tonight

7pm-8pm

Leo-Cedarville Freedom Festival and 5K

Cruise In and Car show, food trucks, live music, games and fireworks

Riverside Gardens Park

14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville, IN

Tonight and Saturday

5pm-11pm

Little Explorers Science Series: Water

Preschool and Elementary Age Children

Story time, crafts and games

Children must be accompanied by guardian

Lawton Park

1900 N. Clinton Street

Saturday, July 1

10am-10:30am

In the event of inclement weather, event will be held at the Downtown Allen County Library

Rock the Plaza 2017

Free concert series

Allen County Public Library

900 Library Plaza

Saturday, July 1

Features music of JukeBox Bliss, Jared Schneider, Three Cities and Sum Morz

6pm